Businesses invited to join Wolverton Online to support Age UK Isle of Wight

With the sad news that the Wolverton Manor annual show had to be postponed until 2021, comes the opportunity for a new virtual venture Wolverton Online.

Offering the opportunity for craft, garden and local stalls and businesses to sell and promote their wares under the Wolverton Manor Garden Fair umbrella.

The site will go live in two week’s time, on the weekend that this year’s show was due to commence – Saturday 5th September 2020.

List your business

For a small one-off fee, your business information will be listed along with logo and images and will be linked directly to your site or online page, as well as being promoted across our Wolverton Social media pages.

All funds raised from online exhibitor listings will be going to our supported Island charity Age UK Isle of Wight, who sadly with the show’s postponement, have lost vital funding this year.

If you are interested in joining “Wolverton Online” please email [email protected] for more information.

Find out more

See the Wolverton Manor Website or Facebook Page for more information about the Garden Fair

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Wolverton Manor. Ed