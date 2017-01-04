Frosty start: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

Diving back to 2015, we found this great shot by Richard of frost on the iconic Gurnard Beach huts.

Frost on beach huts

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The temperature has dropped considerably since Christmas, so we thought we’d take a dive back in time and found this shot of frost on the iconic Gurnard beach huts by Richard from two years ago.

Be sure to check out Richard’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Richard

Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 12:11pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eSm

Filed under: Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Print Friendly

.

.

