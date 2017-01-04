New man to oversee PFI contract

This in from the council. Ed

Councillor Ian Stephens has stepped down from the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Committee. His place has been taken by Councillor Gordon Kendall, who becomes the executive member for major contract management and car parking.

Councillor Kendall said:

“I have been invited to join the Executive and am keen to do the best job that I can do; covering this vast and, locally, very important portfolio.”

Councillor Jonathan Bacon, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, said: