New man to oversee PFI contract

Cllr Ian Stephens has stepped down from the Isle of Wight council executive. His replacement returns to the Executive after resigning back in 2015.

Gordon Kendall

Councillor Ian Stephens has stepped down from the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Committee. His place has been taken by Councillor Gordon Kendall, who becomes the executive member for major contract management and car parking.

Councillor Kendall said:

“I have been invited to join the Executive and am keen to do the best job that I can do; covering this vast and, locally, very important portfolio.”

Councillor Jonathan Bacon, leader of the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“I’d like to extend my sincerest thanks to Councillor Stephens for his dedication and commitment to both the Executive and to the Island during his tenure; he has overseen some important areas of business and his experience will be greatly missed. His recent work has been important in developing the clear focus for regeneration, which the Executive has recently adopted, as a means of sustaining local public services for local people.

“I would also like to welcome Councillor Kendall to his new role and look forward to working with him to manage the areas that are particularly key for local residents; those of highways, waste and recycling, and parking.”

11 Comments

  1. No 7


    4.Jan.2017 2:55pm

    I smell a rat

  2. Karen


    4.Jan.2017 3:01pm

    Real reason please … he didn’t step down he resigned for good reason

  3. Geoff Lumley


    4.Jan.2017 3:13pm

    Yet another disingenuous press release from County Hall. Ian Stephens was clearly very cheesed off about being moved aside from Regeneration to be replaced by Julia Baker-Smith (who was never in his Executive) in the re-shuffle at the end of last year. It has obviously been festering with him over the break and Bacon has in desperation brought back Kendall who himself resigned from the Executive back in March 2015.

  4. Geoff Lumley


    4.Jan.2017 3:48pm

    The irony is that the Employment Committee decision he resigned over was reversed when I became Chair of that Committee and the CX post was advertised externally. John Metcalfe got the job, but Kendall was the only councillor who voted against his appointment at Full Council. He also recently voted with Opposition members in a controversial appointment and against his new colleague, the Deputy Leader.

    Should make for some interesting working relationship….

  5. Black Dog


    4.Jan.2017 8:42pm

    Does anyone know if Mr Stephens is still involved with LEP now that he is no longer on the executive?

  6. Black Dog


    4.Jan.2017 9:53pm

    Thank you Mat and Mr Lumley. I assume his role with the LGA (his declaration of interests) will now be reviewed?

