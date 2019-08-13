Fundraising event in memory of mother of four who died in Forest Road incident

A fundraising event has been organised in memory of Yvonne Copland, the mother of four who tragically lost her life following a road traffic incident earlier this year.

The event being held on 14th September will raise money for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, a vital service that played an important part in care of those involved in the collision.

Life tragically cut short

Yvonne was travelling as a passenger on Forest Road on 14th April 2019, alongside her husband, her son and his partner, when the car was involved in an incident that took her life and resulted in the other passengers being airlifted to mainland hospitals with seriously life threatening injuries.

Yvonne’s daughters Charlotte and Michelle have organised the event taking place next month.

Charlotte says,

“At just 64 years of age, my Mum’s life was tragically cut short, so in honour of her memory I am organising a fundraiser to raise money for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, a charity which for obvious reasons, is very close to my heart. “Without the dedication , quick response and incredible care of the Air Ambulance that day, my other family members wouldn’t have survived.”

Mermaid Gin Bar

Charlotte explains that Yvonne was a lover of all things gin, so the event is taking place at The Mermaid Bar (The Wishing Well) in Seaview on 14th September.

There’ll be a raffle and an auction on the night, and many Isle of Wight businesses have donated raffle prizes for the event. There’ll also be live music, details to be confirmed at a later date.

Book now

Tickets are just £5 per person and can be purchased via Charlotte’s PayPal account.

Due to the size of the venue there are only 150 tickets available, so act now to be part of this special night. See the Facebook event page for updates.

The Air Ambulance

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is wholly dependent on donations from the community.

It costs £15,000 a day for them to provide this incredibly vital service to residents in the region.

Raising even a small fraction of their daily running would be contributing to the life-changing care they provide.