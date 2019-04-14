Forest Road collision: Official words from the emergency services about today’s incident

As OnTheWight reported earlier today on Twitter a serious road traffic collision took place on Forest Road in Newport, Isle of Wight, this lunchtime (Sunday).

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident which took place at the junction with Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, at 12.46pm today and involved a bus and two cars. Sadly the collision resulted in the tragic death of a woman in her 60s.

Two Air Ambulances attended the scene and all casualties have been taken to St Mary’s Hospital, Southampton General Hospital and Brighton Hospitals.

Four in a serious condition

The deceased was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo. Three other people in the vehicle are in a serious condition and have been taken to hospital.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, is also said to have sustained a serious injury.

14 taken to hospital as precaution

Ten passengers who were travelling on the bus have also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Four people travelling in a silver Mini Cooper, were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Get in touch

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t already spoken to them to please call 101 and quote reference 375 of 14th April.

If you saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or have Dashcam footage of the vehicles or the incident, please get in touch with police

Avoid the area

Forest Road is currently closed with no access from Betty Haunt Lane or Whitehouse Road.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area. The closures are likely to remain in place for some time.

NHS Critical Incident status

Isle of Wight NHS declared Major Incident Status earlier this afternoon and although this status has now been stood down (at 4.52pm), the Trust remains in Critical Incident status to ensure that all patients are appropriately cared for.

The IW Ambulance service deployed five Ambulances and one Patient Transport Service to the scene. Four air Ambulances from different regions were also deployed.

A family room has been set up at St Mary’s Hospital to assist the family and friends of those involved in the Road Traffic Incident.

Community pulls together

The IOW NHS Trust would like to thank all staff members who came in to help while off duty, it’s been overwhelming to see our community pull together in difficult time.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident.