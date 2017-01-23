Guard of Honour planned for fallen prison officer’s funeral

Nick Medlin, the 57 year old prison officer who moved to Ventnor three years ago, died outside The Rose Pub on Pier Street, Ventnor in the early hours of Christmas Day 2016 after an alleged assault.

On Friday 10th February there will be a committal service at the Isle of Wight Crematorium at 1.30pm, with Nick’s colleagues from the Prison Service providing a Guard of Honour.

This follows a private family service in Ventnor.

Man enters plea

The 32 year old man of no fixed abode, who was arrested and charged with the manslaughter of Nick Medlin, has appeared at Winchester Crown Court this morning (Monday).

He has entered a plea of not guilty and his trial will take place on 26th June 2017.

Two on bail

Two men aged 31 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until 11 April 2017 pending further enquiries.

