Future of maintenance and IT jobs at Cowes Enterprise decided

Plans to cut maintenance and IT jobs at Cowes Enterprise College have been scrapped following a consultation.

It was announced last month the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) would consult with staff, pupils and parents on whether to make 130 staff redundant at its 38 academies — but the trust has now decided against proceeding with the proposals.

Union: Would put safety of pupils and staff at risk

Unison South East regional secretary Steve Torrance warned the proposed cuts would put the safety of pupils and staff at risk.

He said at the time:

“Ormiston must halt its plans now and set aside a more realistic amount of time to consult with unions about a plan that affects workers, pupils and parents on the Isle of Wight. That’s the very least it can do.”

Maintenance staff are responsible for conducting fire safety and building checks and dealing with maintenance emergencies.

OAT: Decided not to proceed

An OAT spokesperson said:

“We have been pleased with the level of engagement with the consultation we opened last month. We were always clear that we wanted to hear the views of all interested parties and that no decisions had been made. “As a result, we have decided not to proceed with the proposals. “As a well-run and financially responsible organisation privileged to serve 29,000 pupils, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, we will continue to invest in school improvement, teaching and learning, and our wider team, while being as efficient as ever.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed