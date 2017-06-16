Gay Edwards receives MBE for 45 years of unstinting service to Isle of Wight

Congratulations are in order to Mrs Gabrielle Anne Lynam Edwards (aka former High Sheriff Gay Edwards), who has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to the Isle of Wight community.

Gay has given unstinting service to the Isle of Wight for over 45 years, involving herself in several areas of the community. For this she has been awarded and MBE, Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Involved in variety of projects

Since 2011, she has been Trustee of a Women’s Refuge on the Isle of Wight. She has been actively involved as a Trustee of the Oglander Roman Trust which runs the Brading Roman Villa and establishing the site as an all-weather tourist destination in an attempt to sustain profits all year round.

From 2011 she has been President of the local branch of Campaign to Protect Rural England.

The justice system

Gay’s work within the prison service started in the mid-1970s where she sat on the Parkhurst Prison Board of Visitors. She was an active member who strove to obtain fair, equal and just outcomes for prisoners.

She then went on to work within the Hampshire Probation Service, as well as the Parole Board. She also joined the Hampshire Police Independent Custody Visitor scheme.

Rising through the offices of the local probation service for over 20 years, Gay eventually become Chair of the Isle of Wight and Hampshire Probation Service.

The MBE

