GCSE results: Carisbrooke College and Medina College 2020 results

The Isle of Wight Education Federation Governors, Leadership and staff would like to commend the Year 11 GCSE students from both Carisbrooke College and Medina College for their resilience and understanding over what has been an unusual and uncertain end to the final year of this stage of their education.

The students may not have taken exams, but we all recognise and celebrate their hard work and commitment over a period of years which has attributed to the grades that they have received today.

We know that a large amount of students will be continuing their studies with us at The Island VI Form and very much look forward to working with them to further their education in a more independent way.

Moving onto VI Form

Any student from across the Island who is still undecided on their next step but would be interested in joining The Island VI Form, can complete an application form which can be found on our Website. Being the only VI Form on the Island with a dedicated site just for our VI Form students does make us unique.

Parr-Burman: Confident about Centre Assessed Grades

Matthew Parr-Burman, Executive Headteacher for the Isle of Wight Education Federation said,

“I am extremely proud of the students from both schools and wish them every success in the next stage of their lives. “I would also like to acknowledge the immense amount of hard work and integrity that the staff have displayed during this challenging time. “I am confident that the Centre Assessed Grades are an accurate reflection of what the students would have achieved under normal circumstances.”

News shared by Gemma on behalf of The Isle of Wight Education Federation. The IWEF is made up of Carisbrooke College, Medina College and The Island VI Form. Ed

Image: striatic under CC BY 2.0