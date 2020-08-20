GCSE results: Christ the King College 2020 results

Many students were celebrating today as they received their GCSE results at Christ the King College. Like those at A-Level, outcomes for students demonstrate improvement from the previous year.

Executive Headteacher, Mr Matthew Quinn, said,

“The improvement journey of Christ the King College has been well documented. Today with the publication of the GCSE results of our 2020 cohort, I am proud to congratulate our students, families and staff who have worked so hard to achieve some exceptional results during this time of unprecedented challenge and change. “It is clear that Christ the King College is a place where students can excel.”

Lewis: Would have liked the opportunity to take my exams

One of Christ the King’s students, Mabel Lewis, had much to celebrate:

“I was relieved and happy to have received the grades I worked so hard for, although I would have liked the opportunity to take my exams. I will be continuing at the Sixth Form at Christ the King College.”

Mabel Lewis

Olivia Pattimore added,

“Thank you to all the teachers for the support they have given to enable me to achieve outstanding grades.”

English and maths

In the key performance measure of a pass in both English and maths, 77% of students achieved a grade 4 or better, an improvement on last year’s results. Science passes were similarly strong.

Two students at Christ the King earned 10 or more grade 9 results at GCSE level.

Like all secondary schools, Christ the King’s results come amidst further changes and delays to the awarding of BTECs, following the government U-turn and announcement that students in England will receive centre assessed grades for GCSE and A level results this summer.

Chessell: Going on to study engineering

Luke Chessell, year 11 student said,

“I was feeling very nervous but I am really happy with my results, as I gained 7 GCSEs. I am looking forward to going on to study engineering.”

Luke Chessell

Ward: Pupils have demonstrated resilience, independence, creativity and positivity

Mrs Nora Ward, Head of School, said,

“I continue to be very proud of students at Christ the King. During this time of school closure, they have demonstrated resilience, independence, creativity and positivity. I have always believed that GCSE results are important because a strong set of results provide the key to open many doors in the future. “While I am disappointed in the delay of BTEC results today, I am confident that those will also be strong when we are able to share them with our students, and know that we will be able to enrol our students on appropriate Sixth Form courses despite this delay.”

She went on to add,

I would like to thank in particular senior staff in the school and our exams officer, who have responded to the changes in arrangements with professionalism and thoughtfulness. “My hope for our students and their families is that they can step away from the noise and controversy of this exam season, and that they can appreciate that the results they have achieved are a demonstration of the potential success ahead for each of them. All the staff at Christ the King are grateful that we have had the gift of working with our students during their GCSE journey. “We look forward to welcoming most of our students back in September to continue their studies with us. Christ the King is somewhere where there are no barriers to students fulfilling their potential.”

