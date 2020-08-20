GCSE results: Priory School 2020 results

Priory School GCSE pupils have acheived 100% pass rate to complement the 100% pass rate at A Level.

There has been a year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 Priory School students in Y11, who cover the full range of abilities.

We have the new 9-1 grades, the old A*- C equivalent. 118 GCSEs taken over 17 subjects.

98 per cent of ALL GCSEs at grade 9-4 or A*-C.

100 per cent of candidates 5+ GCSEs incl English and Maths grade 9-4 or A*-C

100 per cent grade 9-4 or A*-C in following 15 subjects:

English Language

English Literature

Maths

Biology )

Chemistry ) Triple Science

Physics )

History

Geography

Religious Studies

French

Spanish

German

Drama

Film Studies

PE

Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:

Thomas Burridge 8 GCSEs with 8 grade 9-7 or A*-A PLUS Maths A level A* Olivia Elobeid-Thistleton 9 GCSEs with 5 grade 9-7 or A*-A

Hendrik Esman 8 GCSEs with 7 grade 9-7 or A*-A

Harrison Knights 9 GCSEs with all 9 grade 9-8 or A*-A

Louise Maher 8 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 5 grade 9-7 or A*-C

Archie Swift 9 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 7 grade 9-7 or A*-C

News shared by Edmund on behalf of Priory School. Ed