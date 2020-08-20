GCSE results: Priory School 2020 results

There has been a year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 students in Y11 at Priory School, who cover the full range of abilities

priory school

Priory School GCSE pupils have acheived 100% pass rate to complement the 100% pass rate at A Level.

There has been a year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 Priory School students in Y11, who cover the full range of abilities.

We have the new 9-1 grades, the old A*- C equivalent. 118 GCSEs taken over 17 subjects.

  • 98 per cent of ALL GCSEs at grade 9-4 or A*-C.
  • 100 per cent of candidates 5+ GCSEs incl English and Maths grade 9-4 or A*-C

100 per cent grade 9-4 or A*-C in following 15 subjects:

  • English Language
  • English Literature
  • Maths
  • Biology )
  • Chemistry ) Triple Science
  • Physics )
  • History
  • Geography
  • Religious Studies
  • French
  • Spanish
  • German
  • Drama
  • Film Studies
  • PE

Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:

  • Thomas Burridge 8 GCSEs with 8 grade 9-7 or A*-A PLUS Maths A level A* Olivia Elobeid-Thistleton 9 GCSEs with 5 grade 9-7 or A*-A
  • Hendrik Esman 8 GCSEs with 7 grade 9-7 or A*-A
  • Harrison Knights 9 GCSEs with all 9 grade 9-8 or A*-A
  • Louise Maher 8 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 5 grade 9-7 or A*-C
  • Archie Swift 9 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 7 grade 9-7 or A*-C

Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:26am

