GCSE results: Priory School 2020 results

Priory School GCSE pupils have acheived 100% pass rate to complement the 100% pass rate at A Level.
There has been a year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 Priory School students in Y11, who cover the full range of abilities.
We have the new 9-1 grades, the old A*- C equivalent. 118 GCSEs taken over 17 subjects.
- 98 per cent of ALL GCSEs at grade 9-4 or A*-C.
- 100 per cent of candidates 5+ GCSEs incl English and Maths grade 9-4 or A*-C
100 per cent grade 9-4 or A*-C in following 15 subjects:
- English Language
- English Literature
- Maths
- Biology )
- Chemistry ) Triple Science
- Physics )
- History
- Geography
- Religious Studies
- French
- Spanish
- German
- Drama
- Film Studies
- PE
Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:
- Thomas Burridge 8 GCSEs with 8 grade 9-7 or A*-A PLUS Maths A level A* Olivia Elobeid-Thistleton 9 GCSEs with 5 grade 9-7 or A*-A
- Hendrik Esman 8 GCSEs with 7 grade 9-7 or A*-A
- Harrison Knights 9 GCSEs with all 9 grade 9-8 or A*-A
- Louise Maher 8 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 5 grade 9-7 or A*-C
- Archie Swift 9 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 7 grade 9-7 or A*-C
News shared by Edmund on behalf of Priory School. Ed
Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:26am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nSp
Filed under: Education, Island-wide, Whippingham, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓