GCSE results: Ryde School 2020 results

The sun is shining for good reason today as we celebrate some excellent results at GCSE at Ryde School.

We always knew this year group was going to perform particularly well and they have not disappointed, with 31% of all grades being awarded 9 or 8 (the equivalent to the old A*) and 95% at the new pass rate of 9-4.

This compares well to previous years – our highest previous percentage of A* grades was 26% in 2018.

Pleased with results in core subjects

We are particularly pleased with the results in our core subjects with 58% of results in English and 57% in Maths at Grade 7 or above (A*/A equivalent.) 93% of our pupils achieved 5 or more grades 9-4 including Maths and English and 64% secured an EBacc that requires pupils to achieve in a range of subjects including Maths, English, Science, Languages and Humanities.

Sixteen of our students achieved an 8 or 9 in at least seven subjects:

Laura Allen, Daisy Pink and Jacob Swann from Bembridge, Aileen Armstrong, Thomas Luke and Tiya Ramdany from Ryde, Katie Burgess, Millie Evans, Elsa Wester and Sophie Giraudon from Cowes, Caitlin Dingle from Apse Heath, Poppy Gallerwood from Fishbourne, Joshua Hill from East Cowes, Erin Hurley from Binstead, Dhruv Sreeshyla from Newport and Alexander Wilson from Whippingham.

Of particular note

Particular congratulations to Elsa who secured grade 9s in all ten subjects, Jacob who achieved the same in all nine subjects he took and to Dhruv and Alex who both got 8 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s.

Waldron: Good to see pupils receiving the grades they deserve

Head Master Mark Waldron commented,

“After a very difficult week following the A Level results fiasco it is good to see pupils receiving the grades they deserve and have worked hard for in the most challenging of circumstances this year. “I am immensely proud of all that this excellent cohort has achieved on both a global and personal level. “It is great to see our top academic students such as Elsa, Jacob, Dhruv and Alex getting these outstanding grades, but also to know that every one of our pupils, who cover a wide range of academic abilities, passed their English Language and more than half of all grades in English and Maths were grade 7 or above. “They have certainly earned their celebrations today, as have their teachers and parents who have shared these difficult times with them.”

