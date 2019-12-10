General Election 2019: Where and when to vote this Thursday on the Isle of Wight

If you’re one of the 113,021 Isle of Wight residents registered to vote find out here where to vote this Thursday

Polling station sign

This Thursday sees the fourth General Election in ten years take place across the United Kingdom.

On the Isle of Wight there are a total of 113,021 residents registered to vote. This includes 18,434 postal votes and 792 proxy votes.

That’s 2,3338 more than in the 2017 election.

Despite the predicted bad weather, OnTheWight has been hearing of residents who haven’t voted for decades determined to vote this Thursday.

Where to vote
Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and if you’re registered to vote, just head to your nearest polling station to cast your vote. You don’t need your Poll Card, just turn up and give your name and address.

Note the changes to some of the usual polling stations, affecting voters in Nettlestone, Seaview, Rookley, Shorwell, Newport and Cowes.

Find out your nearest polling station here.

The candidates
The Prospective Parliamentary Candidates announced are as follows:

Previous results
The last General Election took place in 2017 and saw Bob Seely attract 51.28% of the vote. The results were:

1st – Bob Seely Conservative – 38,190
2nd – Julian Critchley – Labour: 17,121
3rd – Vix Lowthion – Green: 12,915
4th – Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat: 2,740
5th – Daryll Pitcher – UKIP: 1,921
6th – Julie Jones-Evans – Independent: 1,592

Image: secretlondon under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 8:23am

By

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics

Alternative Perspective
So Boris Johnson, when shown by an ITV journalist a photograph of a young child kept on the floor of a hospital in Leeds for 4 hours because there were no paediatric beds, grabs the journalists smartphone and puts it in his pocket. He’s like a naughty school boy. Is this really a credible person to lead our country? Who in their right mind thinks Boris Johnson,… Read more »
10, December 2019 8:36 am
