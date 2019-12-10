General Election 2019: Where and when to vote this Thursday on the Isle of Wight

This Thursday sees the fourth General Election in ten years take place across the United Kingdom.

On the Isle of Wight there are a total of 113,021 residents registered to vote. This includes 18,434 postal votes and 792 proxy votes.

That’s 2,3338 more than in the 2017 election.

Despite the predicted bad weather, OnTheWight has been hearing of residents who haven’t voted for decades determined to vote this Thursday.

Where to vote

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and if you’re registered to vote, just head to your nearest polling station to cast your vote. You don’t need your Poll Card, just turn up and give your name and address.

Note the changes to some of the usual polling stations, affecting voters in Nettlestone, Seaview, Rookley, Shorwell, Newport and Cowes.

Find out your nearest polling station here.

The candidates

The Prospective Parliamentary Candidates announced are as follows:

Previous results

The last General Election took place in 2017 and saw Bob Seely attract 51.28% of the vote. The results were:

1st – Bob Seely Conservative – 38,190

2nd – Julian Critchley – Labour: 17,121

3rd – Vix Lowthion – Green: 12,915

4th – Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat: 2,740

5th – Daryll Pitcher – UKIP: 1,921

6th – Julie Jones-Evans – Independent: 1,592

