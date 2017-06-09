The Isle of Wight has spoken and Conservative candidate, Bob Seely has won the seat in the 2017 General Election with 38,190 votes – that’s 51.28% of the vote.

High Sheriff, Ben Rouse, made the announcement to a hushed room.

A former spin doctor for the Conservatives, who served in Iraq in the Territorial Army, Bob is also an Isle of Wight councillor for Central Wight.

He paid tribute to former Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner.

Turnout on the Isle of Wight was 67.38%, up just 4,276 from 2015.



The results for the other candidates was:

2nd – Julian Critchley – Labour: 17,121

3rd – Vix Lowthion – Green: 12,915

4th – Nicholas Belfitt – Liberal Democrat: 2,740

5th – Daryll Pitcher – UKIP: 1,921

6th – Julie Jones-Evans – Independent: 1,592

Comparisons with 2015 election

An analysis of the numbers in comparison with the last election (2015).

Bob gained 9,599 votes on top of Andrew Turner’s 28,591 ending up with 38,190 votes. That’s a gain of around 33% extra votes.

Labour nearly doubled their vote moving from 8,984 to 17,121, putting on 8,137.

UKIP lost 12,967 votes, dropping from 14,888 to 1,921. That’s nearly a 90% drop.

Green gained 3,511 votes on top of the 9,404 from 2015 ending at 12,915.

Lib-Dem nearly halved their vote dropping 2,495 votes from the 5,235 of 2015, to 2,740.

Image: Allan Marsh

