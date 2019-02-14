Generous donation means new instruments for Vectis Corps of Drums

Steve shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Corp of Drums. Ed

The Vectis Corps of Drums have recently been donated £500 by Rob Kingswell Heavy Haulage Ltd.

Rob Kingswell who used to be in a band and supports many organisations generously donated the money to support the band with purchasing new instruments.

Extreme gratitude

The band who are extremely grateful for the donation, and would like to express their gratitude to Rob Kingswell, were presented with the cheque at a band practice evening, where Mr and Mrs Kingswell spent the evening with the band.

Get involved

The band is now in its 27th year and can be seen taking part in various events across the Island. They are always looking for new and experienced players to join them.

For more information on joining or booking the band please contact the band through their Facebook page, email: vcodmb@hotmail.com or phone the Bandmaster, Steve Thompson on 822431

Image: L-R Steve Thompson, Jennie Thompson, Mike Early, Rob Kingswell and Dan Smith