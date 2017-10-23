The police share this latest news. Ed

The ‘Give Space, Be Safe’ campaign returns this week to coincide with the forthcoming clock change and early darker evenings.

It aims to target drivers who fail to follow the Highway Code rules on passing distances when overtaking cyclists, sometimes referred to as a near miss or close pass, which put cyclists at risk.

Cycle safety campaign

The Joint Operations Road Policing Unit will be running a week long cycle safety campaign from Monday, October 23 to Monday October 30.

The most important message is for all road users to be considerate and respectful and to avoid confrontation.

50% increase in the number of fatalities

In Hampshire in 2016 we have seen a 50% increase in the number of fatals involving pedal cycles compared with 2015.

Across Hampshire and Thames Valley 1,122 pedal cyclists have been killed or seriously injured in the last 3 years.

The facts

Run in partnership with local council road safety teams, officers will also be encouraging cyclists to be more visible and less vulnerable.

Adult male commuters account for 1/3 of casualties.

Pedal cyclists tend to be injured near to where they live.

82% of the cyclists are injured on urban roads.

58% of the cyclists are injured near a junction or roundabout.

Almost all of the collisions occur in daylight or during the night on roads with street lights

The collisions occur throughout the year with few seasonal trends.

Road traffic collisions where a pedal cyclist is injured nearly always involve a car or van.

Sergeant Rob Heard, from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said:

“A close pass not only presents danger to the cyclist but it’s also intimidating. Drivers should be allowing other road users as much room they would a car – but many seem to not know this, or choose to ignore it. “At this time of year we are coming into Autumn when it’s still dark early morning and dark again by late afternoon. Many cyclists will still choose to commute to and from work; from a safety perspective motorists need to take added care to look out for cyclists. Equally cyclists need lights on their bikes not only to avoid prosecution but to keep them safer and visible.”

Careless driving

Offending drivers do commit the offence of careless driving. As an alternative to prosecution they are offered to attend, there and then, a nearby educational advice on the Highway Code and safe driving as well completing a roadside eyesight test and have their documents checked.

The Highway Code states overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so and that drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would when overtaking a car.

A driver deemed to be driving dangerously closely can expect to be prosecuted and taken to court.

Support for cyclists

During the week to assist with the operations free fluorescent ruck sack covers and neck tubes for cyclists will be offered, alongside cycle information for cyclists and motorists, and get you home lights – for those with no lights.

Ultimately we are about making the roads safer for all and make sure we all get to our destinations safely.

Image: ttimlen under CC BY 2.0