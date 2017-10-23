The annual East Cowes Community Beach Clean takes place next weekend – Sunday 29th October 2017.

If you’d like to take part, meet at Esplanade Car Park at 11.30am. Bring wellies and work gloves if you have them.

Supervised children and dogs very welcome.

The beach clean takes place once again under the auspices of Surfers Against Sewage, CPRE and supported by Isle of Wight Council.

What to expect

Thanks to Chris Offer for sharing this video he made from last year’s beach clean.

It features a brief interview with Michael Douse of FAECES (Fight Against Environmental Contamination of Estuaries and Seafront).

Image: © Chris Offer