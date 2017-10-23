Isle of Wight council want your help to identify brownfield sites

The council share this latest news. Ed

Potential sites on the Island are to be identified for a new ‘brownfield’ development register.

The council is asking landowners, developers, businesses, parish and town councils and local interest groups to come forward with suggested locations.

Brownfield sites are those that have been previously developed.

To feed into new-look Island Plan

The register, required by government, is due to be published on 31 December – and the possible sites will also be assessed for housing suitability. This will then feed into a new-look Island Plan.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“A full review of the Island Plan has been one of our key pledges, as we seek to have a blueprint which can take the Island into the future – with a view to balancing regeneration and growth with the protection of our beautiful landscapes. “We need to understand exactly what land is available for development – so we can be realistic and clear about the approach for the new Island Plan. “The call for potential sites invites a wide range of stakeholders to contribute and play their part in helping to shape our future, and all sites will be rigorously assessed.”

Submit by 20 November

Suggested sites for both the register and housing assessment process can be submitted from Friday 20 October to midday Monday 20 November.

Information can also be submitted after the end date, but the council will not be able to guarantee that it will be included in the next version of both documents.

To submit details online visit the Website Paper copies are available by calling 821000. Useful information is available online.

Factfile

The new register is called the Brownfield Land Register and will include those sites that have been properly assessed as being appropriate for residential development.

The council’s Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment (SHLAA) process will help decide which sites are suitable, available and achievable for housing.

The inclusion of a site in the assessment, however, will not mean it is formally allocated for development, or that planning permission will be granted.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council