Go wild for Wildlife Conservation charity fundraiser

David Oates runs a small UK Wildlife Charity As Wild As, raising funds and awareness of critical Wildlife Issues in Southern Africa.

On Saturday 16th September 2017, David will be holding a Charity Fundraiser Party Night at the Crab and Lobster pub, in Grove Road, Ventnor.

There’ll be music from a DJ, games, and a mini quiz with prizes. It’s free entry and all funds raised go directly to Wildlife Conservation in Southern Africa.

What is As Wild As?

As Wild As was established as a UK Fundraising and Campaigning entity in November 2014 the focus is on campaigning and increasing awareness of the need for ethical Wildlife Conservation programs that address the ever reducing habitat, the status of endangered species, Lion, Rhino, Elephant, Wild Dog and all wildlife.

The careful management and maintaining of wildlife, their habitat, protection from retaliation, poisoning, poaching and hunting, providing the teams on the ground with the tools and equipment to help them to be as effective as possible.

Addressing human conflict

The charity to address the main and wider issues of human encroachment and human conflict. They aim to save and care for wild lions and endangered species through science, specifically by being on-the-ground and working directly with the teams-in-the-field.

The specific goal is help existing projects that require emergency needs or additional funding necessary to carry on their crucial work

Raising awareness for real issues

Awareness of these issues is essential and As Wild As campaigns to ensure that the public is aware of the real issues and what is ethical and unethical conservation. Any funds raised by As Wild As will help to equip the teams with equipment such as satellite, GPRS technology, better equipped vehicles, uniforms, Field Equipment and other tools.

They fund project by project, reacting to daily wildlife activity and defending and providing support to local community conflicts.

Educate and support

In addition to fundraising, As Wild As help to educate and raise awareness through talks and discussions on conservation, ethical volunteering and sustainable tourism in UK Colleges and Universities.

The charity works with our partners Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Walking for Lions, Wild Tomorrow Fund and Wildlife ACT, and also hope to develop new partnerships with UK animal welfare charities

Find out more

As Wild As is guided by the Lion Management Forum for wild and managed wild lions in South Africa and is a member of the African Lions Working Group.

For more information see the As Wild As Website.

Image: photatojonez under CC BY 2.0