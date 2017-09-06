Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (6th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed works and traffic lights

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Whitepit Lane
Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)
06 September — 19 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Two way lights to enable works to install a dropped crossing outiside number 50a. Works by J A Dempsey
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Church Road Two way lights
Location: at A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Church Road Two way lights)
07 September — 09 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 20 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Crocker Street, 260m, Ml 2201046 : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Junction With Whitcombe Road 100m Towards Shide, Ml 230100a : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 09 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Cornwall Rd On Jct Of Newport Rd Ventnor
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Porland Inn 2 Worsley Rd Cowes
Works description: Dig To Replace X2 Frame And Covers In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 High St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 330074) : Upper Green Road-St Helens
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Ducie Avenue (Ml 330124) : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Former Upper Chine Sports Pitch
Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 26
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 Princes St, Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Russell Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 Russell Rd Shorwell Newport Isle Of
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tandy Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3 On Tandy Close
Works description: Ryde – 409104 – Other – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover – Renew Fw Frame And Cover As Lid No Longer Attached To Box And Causing Trip Hazard
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Brading, Isle Of Wight
07 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Brading : At The Junction Of Bullys Hill (Ml 340142) : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: ell-r-brown under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 6th September, 2017 6:49am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fCu

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*