Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Whitepit Lane

Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)

06 September — 19 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 September — 19 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Two way lights to enable works to install a dropped crossing outiside number 50a. Works by J A Dempsey

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Church Road Two way lights

Location: at A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Church Road Two way lights)

07 September — 09 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 20 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Crocker Street, 260m, Ml 2201046 : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 19 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Junction With Whitcombe Road 100m Towards Shide, Ml 230100a : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 09 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Cornwall Rd On Jct Of Newport Rd Ventnor

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Porland Inn 2 Worsley Rd Cowes

Works description: Dig To Replace X2 Frame And Covers In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 High St, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: St Helens : At The Junction With Station Road (Ml 330074) : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign St Helens

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sherbourne Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Ducie Avenue (Ml 330124) : Sherbourne Street-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Former Upper Chine Sports Pitch

Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 26

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 Princes St, Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Russell Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 Russell Rd Shorwell Newport Isle Of

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tandy Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3 On Tandy Close

Works description: Ryde – 409104 – Other – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover – Renew Fw Frame And Cover As Lid No Longer Attached To Box And Causing Trip Hazard

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Brading, Isle Of Wight

07 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Brading : At The Junction Of Bullys Hill (Ml 340142) : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: ell-r-brown under CC BY 2.0