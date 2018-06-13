Going for Gold at Isle of Wight Festival

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, The Isle of Wight Festival 2018 will appoint one lucky festival goer as a ‘Golden God/Goddess’ to receive an exclusive backstage experience.

On Saturday 23rd June festival goers will be dressed in their best gold finery to celebrate the festival’s golden jubilee and at 2pm will gather at the helter skelter in Strawberry Fields where the best dressed will be anointed as a ‘Golden God/Goddess’.

Special prize

The winner will receive a champagne picnic, a backstage tour and access to the pit, to watch the action from the Main Stage.

The celebrations continue on Sky Arts, where they will premiere the ‘Isle of Wight Festival 20 Greatest Moments’ at 9pm on Saturday 19th June. The programme will celebrate the iconic music festival with a look back at some of the greatest and most memorable performances from the events illustrious history.

50th Anniversary

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place from 21st – 24th June at Seaclose Park, Newport. This year will also mark the 50th Anniversary of the Isle of Wight Festival.

The first event in 1968 put the festival on the map as it then grew to become world renowned for iconic performances from artists such as The Doors, The Who and Jimi Hendrix in his last ever UK show.

The festival was successfully relaunched in 2002 to become one of the most exciting weekends of the summer, continuing to build on its proud heritage with show-stopping headliners such as Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac.

