Government confirms £4.5m investment for Freshwater school

A multi-million-pound investment in a new school in the West Wight has been confirmed by the government.

It has allocated £4.5 million from its Priority School Building Programme (PSBP) for a modern, one-form entry primary school on the site of All Saints’ Primary School, Freshwater, which is due to close.

The news has been welcomed by the Isle of Wight Council which will now develop detailed plans for the new school ahead of a planning submission in the summer.

Brading: “Children deserve the very best we can offer”

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services and education, said:

“This is fantastic news for education in the West Wight. This significant investment from the Department for Education will benefit not only the local area but the wider community as a whole. “I believe our children deserve the very best we can offer and this investment in the Freshwater site allows us to provide just that — a modern, high-quality school fit for the 21st century.”

£12 million investment

The latest announcement comes only a week after the council revealed an estimated £12 million is set to be spent on the Island over the coming years on new schools and classrooms.

Successful PSBP bids have already seen the refurbishment of Barton Primary School (Newport), and a new build at Queensgate Primary School (East Cowes), with major works also planned for Binstead, Brading, Dover Park (Ryde), Greenmount (Ryde), Wootton and Wroxall primary schools.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0