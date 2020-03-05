Grace’s Bakery expand to open new branch in Newport: Bucking the high street trend

Grace’s Bakery, the successful Isle of Wight family-run business, is expanding later this week (Saturday 7th March) with the opening of their sixth branch.

The business – which was established in 1997 on the site of a former flour mill in Ryde – has gone from strength to strength and this latest addition on Newport High Street joins five others; Ryde, Newport, Shanklin, Cowes and Yarmouth.

What to expect

You’ll be able to buy all your favourite Grace’s Bakery bread, cakes, biscuits and savoury snacks at the new branch on the High Street (just down the road from Prezzo) but it also offers a greater range of lunch items and more seating, making it the perfect place to meet friends for a quick lunch or snack.

Have a go on the bread slicer

We hear there’s even going to be a self-serve bread slicer, so customers can pick their own bread and slice it. (Don’t worry, we’re assured it’s perfectly safe!)

All hands on deck

From the very start of the business 23 years ago at the former flour mill in Ryde, to this latest addition in Newport, Ray Redrup who founded the business with his wife, Carole, has designed and built everything within each branch.

Ray working hard on the new shop

With the help of his sons, the family have been responsible for all the carpentry, painting, tiling, plumbing and electrics for the lighting at the new branch. Ray has even built the seating himself. Not bad for someone who turned 60 last year!

It’s a win, win situation

To celebrate the opening of Grace’s Bakery’s latest branch, they’ll be running giveaways, raffles and competitions on Saturday 7th March.

There’s a varied range of products on offer

Kids are invited to take part in a colouring competition where they’ll be asked to design their dream cake. Grace’s will pick out their favourite and then make it for them!

A great choice of sweet delights at Grace’s Bakery

Throughout the opening day, money will be given to to five random customers to spend in the shop. There will even be a free lucky dip with tickets for vouchers, discounts and free cakes.

We value our loyal customers

Sarah Redrup told OnTheWight,

“We’re very proud that we have been able to build on our physical presence on the high street at a time when it is increasingly difficult for small businesses to survive. “We feel that people on the Isle of Wight really value local businesses and we are very lucky to have loyal customers who believe in what we do.”

Many types of bread

Sarah continued,

“At the same time we are watching so many other local producers on the Island do so well, such as Island Roasted who supply us with our coffee and buy our bread for their cafe, Caffee Isola. “I think we’re certainly lucky to have lots of really good food producers on the Island, we’re spoiled for choice!”

Grace’s Bakery, 102 High Street, Newport opens on Saturday 7th March at 7.30am. The shop will be open 6 days a week between 7.30am and 4pm (closed Sundays).

Find out more

The You can find out more about Grace’s Bakery by visiting their Website, where you can read about the history of the business as well as locations for other branches.

Alternatively follow them on Facebook or Twitter for regular updates.

