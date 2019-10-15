Grants to support activities for children and young people with disabilities and/or additional needs

Island organisations that run activities in the community for children and young people with disabilities and/or additional needs, are being invited to apply for grants of up to £500 to support inclusion.
The grant scheme is being run by the Isle of Wight Council’s Short Breaks Team, and applications can be made until 12 noon on Friday, 18 October.
What the money can be used for
The grant funding is intended for equipment for sports, recreation, leisure and childcare services to allow further opportunities for children and young people with disabilities and/or additional needs.
To find out about how to apply for a grant, including guidance notes, details of evaluation criteria and an application form, please visit the Website.
Brading: To support vital and often unheralded work
Cabinet member for children’s services, Councillor Paul Brading, said:
“There are many organisations on the Island that undertake vital and often unheralded work in the community in support of children with disabilities and/or additional needs.
“We would strongly encourage them to apply for help through this scheme, which is designed to assist with equipment to improve inclusion and the opportunities for young people.”
