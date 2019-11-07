Green Party confirms Isle of Wight Lib Dem PPC stands aside for Green candidate, Lowthion

It has been confirmed this morning that the news OnTheWight reported last Saturday (2nd November) that Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat candidate will be standing aside at the General Election in an arrangement agreed with the Green Party.

‘Unite to Remain’

The Green Party announced the news this morning (Thursday) saying,

As a result of an arrangement negotiated with input from local parties, the local Lib Dem candidate has stepped aside on the Isle of Wight. It means Vix Lowthion will run uncontested by another Remainer on 12th December. The agreement – facilitated by the cross-party group Unite to Remain – provides a big boost to the Green Party candidate who has seen her support rise substantially over the last two elections

Lowthion: “Brexit has been a shambles”

Vix Lowthion, who is a secondary school teacher, said:

“I’m delighted that people are uniting behind the campaign to elect a Green MP for the Isle of Wight. Brexit has been a shambles. It’s time to bring it to an end and move on to tackling other issues. I support a People’s Vote so the people can make the final decision and I will campaign for Remain. “The big parties in Westminster have let us down. As Green MP I won’t be whipped and will be free to speak up for the best interests of the Island. Greens here have the best possible chance of winning the seat. We need more influence in Parliament to hold other parties to account and push for the really bold actions that are needed to make Britain fairer and tackle the climate crisis. “That means protecting the countryside, fighting to keep local services on the Island and challenging ferry costs which are too high. Crucially it also means investing in green industries to provide jobs on the Island as well as improving our environment.”

New broke at weekend

OnTheWight reported on Saturday that Lib Dem PPC, Nick Stuart, had written to Liberal Democrat members stating that he would be standing down as part of an alliance.

He then went on to tell the County Press that “incorrect information” was given to members in his “I’m not standing” email, but claims it was, “corrected shortly afterwards”.

OnTheWight revealed that what had been written to members was something else.