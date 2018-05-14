Green Party respond to their only Isle of Wight council Cllr resigning

The resignation from the Green Party by the Isle of Wight council’s only Green councillor earlier today, has left only town and parish councillors representing the Party on the Island now.

The Ryde town councillor and Isle of Wight councillor for Ryde East and Cllr Michael Lilley announced his resignation earlier today (Monday), citing “increasingly irreconcilable” situation with “some members of the IW Green Party”.

OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight Green Party Chairman, Daniel James (pictured above), to ask for a response from the IW Green Party to comments made and reason given for Cllr Lilley’s resignation.

Isle of Wight Green Party’s response

Daniel told OnTheWight,

“The Isle of Wight Green Party has been notified that Michael Lilley has resigned from the Green Party of England and Wales this morning. Michael had been elected as a Town Councillor in Ryde, and subsequently as the County Councillor for Ryde East, with the help and resources of Green Party volunteers and regional staff. “Although the Green Party does not instruct its elected members how to vote, accountability is a required principle for all Green Party councillors. We understand that Michael will now serve on the Isle of Wight Council as an independent. “We thank Michael for his hard work on behalf of Ryde residents and wish him all the best for the future. “Michael’s resignation brings the number of Green Party members serving on Island [town and parish] councils to eighteen.”

