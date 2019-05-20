Green Party ‘Stop Brexit’ bus on the Isle of Wight today

Vix shares this latest news. Ed

The Green Party ‘Stop Brexit Bus’ will be on the Isle of Wight today (Monday) as part of its tour of the South East of England.

In pursuit of increasing the number of Remainer votes and MEPs in Thursday’s election, the bus will be travelling across the Island for the whole day.

Where and when

There are scheduled stops on Ryde seafront at 11.30am and then Newport centre from 3.30pm – but you are sure to catch it in the Bay area and West Wight too.

The bus is powered by a 138kW battery system and electric motors, usually charged by solar. It can do approximately 100 miles on one charge, saving 140kg of CO2 emissions every day.

Lowthion: The bus has had such a great reception

Vix Lowthion, MEP candidate for the Green Party in the region and who lives on the island, said

“It’s so exciting to welcome the Stop Brexit electric bus to the Isle of Wight as part of the campaign for more Green MEPs. “The bus has had such a great reception across the region in Oxford, Worthing, Hastings and Portsmouth – Caroline Lucas even travelled with the passengers to the oil drilling sites near Balcombe. “Thursday’s elections are a critical opportunity to vote Green for Yes to Europe – and No to Climate Change.”

The bus will be leaving on the 6pm ferry, followed at 6.30pm by a rally and Q&A with our Green Party MEP candidate Vix Lowthion at the Riverside Centre, Newport.

