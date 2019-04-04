Growing concern from some Isle of Wight residents over 5G rollout

There is a growing movement on the Isle of Wight of residents who are opposed to the introduction of 5G and smart meters.

This Saturday, they plan to hold a demonstration in St James’s Square, Newport (from noon), where you’ll be able to find out more information about the concerns. You can find out more by joining their Facebook Group.

5G under scrutiny?

At a recent Isle of Wight council Scrutiny Committee meeting, Cllr Debbie Andre asked the leader of the council, Dave Stewart, if he could allay the fears of some Islanders about the dangers of 5G in relation to the council’s digital transformation plans.

Stewart: “I’m actually an evidence-based individual”

Cllr Stewart replied,

“I’m told that some years ago when they invented the mobile phone you had people walking around with silver foil to avoid being impregnated by these mobile phones. Most people now can’t live without a mobile phone. “I am actually an evidence-based individual, when I read some of the things I read and then I research them online I actually have to question the thinking of some people, because it takes them to the extreme of everything.”

Stewart: “Not a priority for us to get to 5G”

He went on to say,



“We as a local authority do due diligence on all that we do, from what I can see and I usually challenge it if we haven’t. “5G is no different. If 5G is safe and if 5G will give us the kind of things I know I am hearing will do elsewhere in the country then I think we should be taking taking them up. “At this point in time it is not a priority for us to get to 5G.”

Stewart: “It must be evidence-based and informed”

Cllr Stewart finished by saying,

“Irrespective to what we are doing here on the Isle of Wight I can assure you others are looking at it across the world. I was talking with an international specialist today and he was talking about 5G like it was the pen in his hat. “We must be sensible and mustn’t bury our heads in the sand, but I actually believe it must be evidence-based and informed and not take risk with community.”



CEO: IWC has no control of rollout

The Chief Executive, John Metcalfe, reminded members that the council does not have the power to restrict the rollout of 5G.

He said it was down to the government.