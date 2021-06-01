Guy smashes around the Isle of Wight kitesurfing record

Congratulations are in order for Guy Bridge, who last month set a new Isle of Wight kitesurfing record.

Blink and you would have missed him, because on 11th May, Guy made his way around the Island in just two hours, 24 minutes and 32 seconds, shaving off seven minutes and 33 seconds from the previous record.

That’s covering a whopping distance of 62 miles, with an average speed of 26mph and maximum speed of 38mph, in less time that it takes to watch the film Avatar.

Bridge: Super tough

After the event Guy said,

“It was super tough. “The weather was hard to read and I lost 15 minutes in a big hole. But I was able to beat my old record.”

Watch the video

Check out this short video below to watch highlights from the record-breaking challenge.