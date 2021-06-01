£10k grants to improve green spaces for wildlife and the Sovereign Housing communities

Sovereign residents living on the Isle of Wight are invited to submit project ideas for creating great outdoor spaces for their whole community.

Proposals can be submitted through Sovereign’s Your Community, Your Choice (YCYC) grants programme, with up to £10k available per project.

YCYC lets people submit project ideas for their community to vote on to receive funding – last year, ten of them won a share of £80k.

Eaglen: Full support with scoping of ideas

Toby Eaglen, Sovereign’s Community Development Officer, said,

“I’m really excited about working with residents on their ideas and improving green spaces for the community and the wildlife. “All project proposals for this round of funding must come from a Sovereign resident, but Sovereign’s Communities team will offer full support with scoping out their idea and can engage local charities and groups to work with them if they feel they have an idea that will benefit the whole community. “Projects must be uploaded to YCYC by 2nd August 2021. The community will then be invited to vote for their favourites between 16th August and 17th September.”

For more information on YCYC and how to submit an idea or vote, please visit the Website.

News shared by Debbie on behalf of Sovereign Housing Association. Ed

Image: A Sovereign garden makeover, Aspire, YCYC, April 2021