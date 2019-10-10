Hampshire Police to increase officer numbers by 6 per cent, with 156 new officers

Following an announcement by the Home Office that Hampshire Police will be able to recruit 156 new officers, increasing their officer numbers by six per cent, Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, said,

“I am delighted that Hampshire Constabulary will have 156 additional Police Officers as part of the first tranche of uplift the Government has announced today.

“This is a very welcome commitment by Government and will keep our communities safer. And I thank the Prime Minister and the Home Office Team for acting swiftly to begin restoring the necessary funding for Policing.

“But it must be seen as but the latest step, with more to come.

“In April, with the support of our communities and of those who pay Council Tax, I was able to approve an increase in recruiting this year that has already begun and will deliver 210 additional Officers to our local front line in this financial year.

“With today’s announcement, there is now a combined commitment of 366 additional officers.

“And the Government has promised more to come in their three-year commitment nationally to raise numbers by 20,000.

“I and my Chief Constable are ready to respond as these opportunities come online – and are ready and keen to go further and earlier to keep our communities safer earlier.”