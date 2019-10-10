Volunteers sought for charity helping the homeless and those in need

Last week the Isle of Wight Pop Up Soup Kitchen (PUSK) celebrated its fourth anniversary of providing food for the Island’s homeless and those in need.

Fast forward four years and the organisation now has a permanent base, the Waste Not Want Not cafe/charity shop at 67a High Street, Newport, as well as a converted horse trailer (outside Newport Congregational Church) where those struggling to feed their families can buy hugely reduced food (most items under 50p) donated by supermarkets.

Call for volunteers

Waste Not Want Not is now in need of some volunteers to help keep the place running efficiently.

Trevor Blaney, who founded the PUSK, says,

“Volunteers are needed between 10am and 2.30pm weekdays, to help chat and serve hot drinks and food to the public who visit us at our Newport premises.”



If you are able to help out, message the Facebook Page with days you are available and any other previous experience.

Waste Not Want Not

Waste Not Want Not now has five Supermarket waste food contracts.

The impact of just one of those contracts in the last 31 weeks is:

Collected 702kg of food

Provided equivalent of 1,671 meals

Achieving 2,246kg of CO 2 savings

More info

Waste Not Want Not is based at 67a High Street (opposite Poundstretcher), Newport.

Find out more via the Facebook Page.