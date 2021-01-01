Happy New Year to all our readers, we couldn’t have done it without you

Happy New Year to all News OnTheWight readers and their families.

Like many, we’re very happy to say goodbye to 2020 as it’s been a difficult and challenging year for many reasons.

Thanks for your support

The one thing that has shone out for us as a positive from 2020 is the amazing support you the readers of News OnTheWight gave us.

As well as the long-time regular donors, hundreds of you stepped up during lockdown to show your support for the publication when our income all but disappeared overnight. Many of you set up regular monthly donations, which have made a huge difference this year.

Touching messages powered us through

It wasn’t just the financial support – So many of you sent touching messages of support too.

It really powered us through.

Crowdfunder success

The Pay it Forward Crowdfunder saw us reach our target of £4,000 within 48 hours.

This was then boosted by the Solent LEP, who generously added another £2,000 to the pot.

Support from organisations

News OnTheWight was also selected for three important journalism grants.

The largest came from the European Journalism Covid-19 Support Fund, which supported us continuing to provide trustworthy, relevant news delivered without distraction, in a non-sensationalist manner.

A smaller grant from Google News Initiative Journalism Emergency Relief Fund, as well as one from the Public Interest News Foundation ensured that the publication was able to continue to function, whilst allowing development time behind the scenes for training and improvements.

A brighter future

As well as the Covid-19 vaccine and hope for a brighter future, 2021 will also bring with it lots of positive and exciting changes at News OnTheWight.

Until then, once again thank you for your support and Happy New Year.

Image: Sincerely Media under CC BY 2.0