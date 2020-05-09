Crowdfunder launch: Help secure the future of News OnTheWight with Solent LEP match funding

Since the Coronavirus lockdown despite us being busier than ever reporting the news, OnTheWight’s income has pretty much dried up as Island businesses struggle with the impact of Covid-19 and all events have been cancelled.

News OnTheWight is one of the two million Limited companies across the nation that have fallen through the Government’s Covid-19 funding cracks – we have received no funding support at all.

We’re a tiny core team of two (Sally and Simon Perry) who are not able to furlough ourselves – and we’re not eligible for the small business grant, as we operate a virtual office to keep overheads down.

£1 for £1 match funding

However, the Solent LEP has stepped up to help businesses like ours by pledging to match-fund Crowdfunder projects.

If we hit our target, your donation will have twice the impact, because the Solent LEP are pledging to match-fund £1 for £1.

By making a donation through OnTheWight’s Crowdfunder you will be directly helping trustworthy news reporting on the Isle of Wight.

Join other OnTheWight supporters

It’s been great to get some feedback from readers. Below are a couple of examples that gave us a warm glow.

One reader recently told OnTheWight,

“Thanks for the service you’ve continued to provide during this crisis – having a sense of stability is so important during a time like this, and there’s something quite reassuring about knowing you’re there for us Islanders! So thank you!”

Another OnTheWight supporter told us,

“The work you do has completely changed the landscape of this entirely magical little place 100% for the better. You are a HUGE asset to this community, and the thought of you being negatively impacted by a situation like this is awful, particularly as it’s times like this that people need quality information, non-sensationalist local news, local vision and OTW-style advocacy more than ever! “Efficient regular local broadcasting of quality verified information could quite literally be a matter of life and death right now, and as one of a tiny minority of people lucky enough to have not been financially impacted by the current crisis, doing my bit to keep a vital service afloat with the petrol money I won’t be spending for the next 12 weeks is the very least that I can do.”

If you’d like to show your support for OnTheWight via the Crowdfunder we welcome donations of any size – we know the Isle of Wight is made up of all sort of folks.