Harp On Wight International returns this month – book now to avoid disappointment

Learn how to play a harp, learn how to make a harp, listen to world-class harpists or enjoy a harp-themed candlelit dinner. There’s much to choose from at this year’s Harp On Wight Festival.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Poster illustration for Harp on Wight

The fantastic International Harp Festival returns to the Isle of Wight between 25th and 29th October 2019.

The five-day festival features a range of live concerts, workshops, a harp making course and a harp showroom.

World-class harpists
Founded in April 2014 by Anna Sacchini, Karen Tweed, Vic King and Tony O’Nions, the festival has gone from strength to strength, now attracting harp players from around the world, including Italy, America and Austria.

Much to choose from
This year the programme is bursting with events including several concerts at Ryde Methodist Church, workshops for beginners to intermediates, a six-day make your own harp at Quarr Abbey course and even a harp-themed Candlelit dinner at Michelangelo’s Restaurant.

The full programme can be found below and visit the Harp On Wight Website for more details.

Sponsored feature

Thursday, 3rd October, 2019 4:33pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ndQ

Filed under: Featured, Music, Sponsored Feature, The Arts, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*