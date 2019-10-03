Harp On Wight International returns this month – book now to avoid disappointment

The fantastic International Harp Festival returns to the Isle of Wight between 25th and 29th October 2019.
The five-day festival features a range of live concerts, workshops, a harp making course and a harp showroom.
World-class harpists
Founded in April 2014 by Anna Sacchini, Karen Tweed, Vic King and Tony O’Nions, the festival has gone from strength to strength, now attracting harp players from around the world, including Italy, America and Austria.
Much to choose from
This year the programme is bursting with events including several concerts at Ryde Methodist Church, workshops for beginners to intermediates, a six-day make your own harp at Quarr Abbey course and even a harp-themed Candlelit dinner at Michelangelo’s Restaurant.
The full programme can be found below and visit the Harp On Wight Website for more details.
