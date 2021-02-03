Have you discovered your inner animal for The Great Big Art Exhibition?

In the first Coronavirus lockdown many people got creative with ways to thank the NHS and frontline workers. Thousands of drawings and paintings popped up in windows around the nation, including the now-recognisable NHS rainbow.

This year the highly acclaimed and world-renowned artist, Sir Anthony Gormley, is calling on the public to get involved with The Great Big Art Exhibition – by creating artworks to put in the gardens or windows.

Changing themes

The theme will change every two weeks (the first one is animals) and you can find details of how to take part, including a free activity pack, from arts organisation FirstSite.

Other artists

Other artists taking part include Sonia Boyce, Anish Kapoor, Jeremy Deller and the Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

A different artist will chose a subject every two weeks for the public to respond to and organisers the rolling nationwide exhibition will run until the end of April.

If you want to take part or find out more, pop over to FirstSite.

Source: BBC

Image: Fotis Fotopoulos under CC BY 2.0