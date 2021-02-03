Here’s why I believe we should all clap for Captain Sir Tom, says former serviceman

Earlier this morning (prior to the suggestion made by Boris Johnson in PM Questions today) Ian Dore posed a question on his Facebook page about everyone should get outside and clapping on day of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral.

Ian explains in full below. Ed

I, like many, were deeply saddened by the passing of Captain Sir Tom, not just because as a former soldier there is a sense of loss with anyone that’s worn the boots. It’s also because he was such an inspiration to a Nation. So much is owed to this individual, not least his courage in World War Two, serving with the ‘Forgotten Army’, fighting in Burma. In which he survived not only the truly horrific combat, but also dengue fever!

He raised our spirits in our darkest hours and is someone we can all look up to. I lost a good friend to Covid recently. He was 56 years old and leaves three daughters behind. We all need a lift now and again, helping us perhaps refocus and come together; all playing our part to help eradicate Covid. Sir Tom ignited the fire of hope. We need to keep it burning.

The most uplifting experience

We’ve seen politicians and their aides break the rules, so called influencers jet off to Dubai and when it comes down to brass-tacks its this. The most uplifting experience of this whole saga has come from a one hundred year old ex squaddie, who survived World War 2.

One that raised almost £33 million from the NHS and through his modest actions, inadvertently became a national hero. Hero is a much bandied word but this individual has more than earned it.

Clap at 8pm

On the day of his funeral, I don’t think its unreasonable to suggest that everyone step out onto their doorstep at 8pm, keep their social distance, wear a mask and give it the beans when it comes to clapping. Bring out your drum kits, fog horns, pots, pans air raid sirens who cares! Just do it.

In doing so we are able to mark the passing of a true hero and one that pursued the mantra of always a little further. It would give him the send off he so richly deserves.

Show frontline workers you care

Whatever you decide, make some noise to show that those that are still on the front line in the Hospitals, Care homes, Chemists, Doctors Surgeries, wherever; are still fully supported by us the general public.

I for one wholeheartedly appreciate the dedication of the staff that looked after my friend in his final hours, plus the incredible support we had from the IoW Maternity department, that safely delivered our new born during Lockdown.

As a family we are totally indebted and it’s a debt I can probably never repay. Perhaps by giving Sir Tom and the other ‘troops’ that are on the front line a massive round of applause, that would be a small token of continued appreciation and a collective start point.

Image: Guillermo Latorre under CC BY 2.0