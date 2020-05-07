Have you seen missing Charlotte from Sandown?

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 32 year old Charlotte Mullen, who has gone missing from the Sandown area.



Charlotte was last seen yesterday afternoon (6th May) at around 4.45pm in the Brading area.

Description

When seen, Charlotte was wearing dark blue trousers, black socks but no shoes, a white knitted top and a black zip up hoody with a pink lined hood.



She is described as being five feet five inches tall, of slim building with long dyed red hair which is normally in a bun, the roots of her hair are showing which are brown. Charlotte also has a small scar on her forehead, above her right eye.

Search being undertaken

Her family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.



Officers will be calling on addresses to check gardens and outbuildings. Volunteers from Wight Search & Rescue are assisting in the search.

Get in touch

If you have seen Charlotte or know of her whereabouts, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200160643.

