Have you seen missing Ryde woman?

Police are concerned about the welfare of this missing woman from Ryde.

Joyce Maryon

Have you seen missing Joyce Maryon from Ryde?

The 51-year-old was last seen in Green Street, Ryde, at around 11.50pm on 9 April.

We are concerned for her welfare and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for her.

She is described as:

  • White with pale skin
  • Short
  • Stocky
  • Brown hair

Joyce may be wearing white patterned pyjamas or tracksuit trousers, a distinctive fleece with a wolf covering the back, a purple hat, and blue trainers with white soles.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact police on 101, quoting 44190123466.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

Friday, 12th April, 2019 1:24pm

