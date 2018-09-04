Peter shares details of this drop-in sessions taking place in Ryde on Wednesday. Ed

Ryde residents will have the chance to present their views on plans to regenerate the town at a drop-in meeting at the Ryde Castle Hotel on Wednesday September 5th between 4pm and 9pm.

As reported by OnTheWight last July, Ryde Town Council has been heavily critical of plans by Isle of Wight County council for so-called grandiose “money making” schemes that may do little to protect and maintain the unique historic features of the town.

Preserving what is best from decay and ruin

Ryde’s chair of planning Cllr Jim Moody called for “preserving what is best in Ryde from decay and ruin, including by crass development. It is about real community regeneration.”

Some conservationists believe that the town should promote its history, much loved by tourists, and invest in saving important Victorian and Georgian buildings which have been allowed to decay.

Open to all

No appointment is required for the five-hour workshop where residents will be able to discuss ideas on regeneration of the Esplanade, street parking and the High Street among other topics.

For purposes of clarity, the organisers say that no specific plans for Ryde will be presented at the session, which is intended to continue to gather views on what these plans should be.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview