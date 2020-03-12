Head to Discovery Bay this Sunday for British Science Week

We have made the decision to take the British Science Week event outdoors because the usual close handling and sharing of our amazing specimens and scientific equipment is probably best left until the current public health situation has improved.

So! Rather than invite you to come and explore our pop-up natural history collection indoors, why not help us add to our curious and frankly spectacular collection outdoors instead!

Ecological survey-beach-comb-fossil-walk

We’ll head out on a real-life ecological survey-beach-comb-fossil-walk where we’ll scan the beach for new specimens for our collection and learn more about the Bay’s dynamic coastal environment. Goose barnacles and pink cuttlefish, fool’s gold and flints, who knows what we might find!

We’ll start and finish at Dinosaur Isle, Culver Parade, Sandown and once our walk is over, make the most of your visit to head in and explore Sandown’s fabulous Dinosaur museum for yourselves.

Discovery Bay – British Science Week

The event takes place on Sunday 15th March 10.30am – 1pm approx. Meet at Dinosaur Isle main entrance at 10.30am. Walk to Yaverland Beach and return by 1pm.

The walk is on sandy beaches with some steps so accessibility is limited for wheelchairs/pushchairs and it’s still wintry out there despite the daffs so wear wellies or comfy shoes and wrap up warm please!

Dynamic environment

Please be aware when we say that our coastal environment is dynamic, we mean it really is dynamic! Make sure to stay clear of the cliffs when you’re out and about.

For more details on the upcoming Discovery Bay calendar, our Walking Festival dates, Hullabaloo and Under the Pier, please visit the ARC Consulting Website.