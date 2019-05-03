Head to Sandown Space Port this weekend for an ‘out of this world’ time

In a Galaxy far far away….., no wait actually on the Isle of Wight, the Sandown Space Port will be open to the public for the Sandown Airport “Space Weekend” in partnership with the Wight Aviation Museum.

There will be a full-size Black Arrow Rocket replica, “virtual reality” space simulations, live music (Saturday and Monday), a magician, BBQ with fresh food, plus lots of spaced-themed attractions.

Free event

There is no charge for either adults or children visiting over the weekend, but there will be donation buckets at various points alongside the “attractions” which include a “full size replica” of the Black Arrow rocket which was designed, built and tested on the Isle of Wight, and launched into space in Woomera Australia.

Great fun and food for the entire family come join us open 4th-6th May 2019 from 10am-5pm, it will be out of this world.

Find out more about the Wight Aviation Museum by visiting their Website.