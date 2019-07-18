The Women’s Bureau of Rebellion: Stories of the mischievous, passionate and strong at secret Ventnor Fringe location

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is going all out this month to celebrate its tenth year. There’ll be over 300 artists descending on the town from around the world to put on over 150+ performances of 90 different shows.

As well as all the amazing ticketed events (gets yours asap as many are close to selling out), there is also loads of free stuff taking place.

The Women’s Bureau of Rebellion

The Women’s Bureau of Rebellion is something we’re really looking forward to exploring.

The Women’s Bureau of Rebellion is a secret society that documents the true stories of mischievous, passionate and strong Island women. Pay a visit to learn about why Ventnor mothers took Ronald Reagan to court, who the National Trust Gangsters were and how a queer speedboat racer became the Queen of a Bahamian Island.

Share your stories too

The exhibition includes film, poetry, photography and installation art.

But it’s not just about you learning more – the Bureau will be inviting visitors to contribute their own stories of inspirational women in their lives by leaving notes at the exhibition.

There’ll also be a collection box for the Isle of Wight Women’s Refuge.

Where and when

Open Wednesday 24th to Sunday 28th July – 11am – 8pm.

Entry to the Bureau is free, but you will need to find its secret location first!

If you’re exploring all the Fringe has to offer, you should find it in no time.