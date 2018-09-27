Here are the facts behind the ‘Whitelink’ LED sign blooper

An LED sign placed on the route to Wightlink’s Fishbourne ferry caught the eye of many Islanders this week.

As you can see from the photo – shared with us by Simon Wratten – whoever was programmming the sign didn’t seem to know the Island very well.

Instead of inputting the company name as ‘Wightlink’, they spelled it ‘Whitelink’.

An Island Roads sub-contractor

OnTheWight got in touch with Wightlink to find out how such a major error could have been made.

A spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“Wightlink has partnered with Island Roads to inform drivers about delays with the new LED signs at Fishbourne. “Island Roads asked its sub-contractor to correct the time which had been shown inaccurately on the sign. “While this was being done, he decided to display the company’s name rather than leave a blank screen but unfortunately, he misspelled Wightlink. “Island Roads rectified the error and have apologised to Wightlink.”

Location map

View the location of this story.