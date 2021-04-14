Here’s why some over 45s are finding it hard to get Covid-19 vaccine appointments

This week people aged 45 and over have been invited to book for their first Covid-19 vaccination.

However, several readers have been in touch with News OnTheWight today reporting difficulties getting an appointment on the Island, being offered a choice of mainland appointments only.

Why the problem?

As set out by the Government at the end of March, the number of vaccine doses available during April will be much lower than it has been through March.

This, combined with the need to provide second doses to those who had their first in January, means the availability of first dose appointments is limited across the country, as well as on the Island.

Priority for April

During April, vaccination centres and designated community pharmacies, which are bookable through the National Booking Service (nhs.uk and 119), are focusing on vaccinating people who already have appointments booked.

This means a much larger number of people will be returning for their second dose and those who are being invited to book for their first dose will find slots to be more limited this month.

Cohort 1-9

Although over 45s have been invited to book a jab, the priority remains to offer first doses or second doses to cohorts 1-9 (as below).

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers All those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers All those 75 years of age and over All those 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals All those 65 years of age and over All individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality All those 60 years of age and over All those 55 years of age and over All those 50 years of age and over

What do I do?

If you are 45 or over and keen to get your Covid-19 vaccination the best advice is to keep trying to book a slot on the Island, but understand that it might not come up immediately.

The Government say that people should be minimising travel, so you are advised not to travel off the Island for your jab.

For more information about the Covid-19 vaccination rollout on the Island visit the Website.

Image: baltimorecounty under CC BY 2.0