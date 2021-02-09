Holidaymakers asked to avoid coming to the Isle of Wight this half term

The Isle of Wight Council is reminding everyone that the Island will not be open for visitors this February half-term due to Coronavirus lockdown measures.

Being half-term, many people would normally be thinking about what they can do.

However, we must all continue to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. The Covid-19 lockdown means journeys are only allowed for limited reasons — such as exercise, essential shopping and work that cannot be done from home.

Stewart: The virus remains a very serious threat to us all

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said,

“Tackling the Coronavirus has meant major changes to the lives of every single one of us across the Island and I know that has been tough. We have had to take difficult decisions to save lives and protect our NHS. “The actions of every one of us have contributed to falling levels of infection across the Island, but the virus remains a very serious threat to us all and we cannot be complacent in any way. Let’s not put all the good work we have achieved over the past few weeks at risk by forgetting the rules during half-term. “If we all continue to stay at home and stick to the behaviours we are following, then I am sure we will see our infection rates continue to fall. “The Island will be here for us all when this is over. It isn’t going anywhere, and neither should you.”

Myles: Now is not the time to travel

Will Myles, managing director of Visit Isle of Wight, added,

“Of course, now is not the time to travel — by staying at home, we can all play our part in fighting Coronavirus and bring an end to this most difficult of times. “Businesses are looking forward to throwing open their doors and welcoming customers, and I know that many have been working hard during this time to improve and increase the variety of their offer, to ensure there are even more reasons to visit the Isle of Wight — when the time is right. “Visit Isle of Wight is continuing to work with businesses of all sizes to ensure that we are ready to help the Island have the best possible chance of recovery in the future.”

Bryant: Please continue to stay at home

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said,

“The message is clear — stay home, exercise locally and avoid all unnecessary travel. The pandemic is far from over. “The behaviour of every single one of us will make the difference. By making these big sacrifices, we can give the NHS critical time and space to do what it does best, and to also deliver the vaccination programme. “Please continue to stay at home, and follow the ‘hands, face, space’ instruction. It’s the only way to keep the Island safe now and as we look forward to the future.”

