Hovertravel customers rely on Wightlink to cross Solent

The cross-Solent Hovertravel service is currently suspended due to a technical issue with Island Flyer.

The service went out of action at 1pm on Sunday afternoon and remains in the same position due to Solent Flyer being taken out of service for several weeks due to ongoing technical issues.

Passengers wishing to cross the Solent this morning will have to use Wightlink instead.

Latest disruption

This morning Hovertravel issued the following statement:

Due to an ongoing Technical issue our services are suspended. Our next update will be at 0900. Hovertravel staff members are at Ryde Pier Head and Portsmouth Harbour to assist our customers with alternative arrangements for their cross solent travel. Call 01983 717717 for immediate updates. At Hovertravel, our primary focus is always safety and we have had to supsend our service today for saftey reasons. Our engineers have the responsibility for whether the reliability of the craft meet the safety standards for our operation and we have been advised that we are unable to operate our advertised timetable at this current time. We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Once again, updates can be received via our app, website, service status hotline in addition to emails such as this.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.