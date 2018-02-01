Hovertravel responds to customer demand and adds extra services

Stephen shares this latest news from Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel is adding services to its early morning timetable, permanently operating more services for cross-Solent passengers at times when it is most needed.

From 1 March there will be new services: 0630 & 0700 from Ryde and 0645 & 0715 from Southsea on every weekday (excluding bank holidays).

Managing Director of Hovertravel, Neil Chapman explains:

“At the end of last year we added extra morning services in to our timetable for Mondays only, and now, demonstrating once again the core values of Hovertravel as fast and frequent, we are adding these services to every weekday. “We have the flexibility in our operation to react quickly when we see opportunities and listening to our customers helped us identify how we could enhance our timetable. “By making these services a permanent addition we give our customers certainty and for anyone leaving the Island during the morning, we are the obvious choice.”

Recent additions to timetable

Hovertravel has added 20 crossings to its weekday timetable since December 2017 as a result of feedback from commuters, school children and their parents.

With journey time of just 17 minutes from Ryde to the centre of Portsmouth (10 minutes on the hovercraft and 7 minutes on the HoverBus), Hovertravel is the fastest and most frequent cross-Solent service.

Combined with the ease and convenience of the dedicated Hoverbus, which connects customers with both the rail stations in Portsmouth, Hovertravel is tailor-made for commuters.

Neil adds: