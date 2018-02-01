The council share this latest news. Ed

Exemplary council officers were celebrated recently, in recognition and thanks for their outstanding contributions to the Isle of Wight over the past 12 months.

The chief executive and head of paid service for the council, John Metcalfe, in closing the event on 19 January 2018, said,

“As we celebrate our milestones we know that our road ahead will see us working ever harder for our community, so that our Island is an inspiring place in which to grow up, live, work and visit. “It falls to us; our friends and colleagues, to take some time to reflect and celebrate our successes over the last 12 months and to remind ourselves about how well our team has done, to inspire one another to do greater things and take the next steps on our road together; stronger in the knowledge of the quality of the people we have around us and who work with us.”

The most nominations ever received

The event, held at Cowes Yacht Haven, also saw 104 nominations received; the most nominations ever received by colleagues; for colleagues.

Eight new categories were presented to celebrate work from 2017, showcasing the skill, appreciation and excellence of colleagues from across the council. All directorates were represented, both in nomination and award.

For the first time, the awards ceremony also showcased the formal presentation of the Fire Service’ Queen’s Medal to Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue, who have offered 20 years’ service to their profession. The Queen’s Medals were presented by the Lord Lieutenant, Major General Martin White and Chief Fire Officer Neil Odin.

Long service awards

Colleagues who have dedicated much of their working lives to the service of the Isle of Wight Council were recognised. Seven of whom received a certificate and paperweight to commemorate 25 years of service to the Isle of Wight Council from the chairman of the council, Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox.

Two members of staff received a special tribute: Sandie Johnson for 40 years of service to Island schools and Trevor Howard for 40 Years with the IOW Fire and Rescue Service.

The staff appreciation awards were presented by members of the councils corporate management team and the leader of the council, Councillor Dave Stewart.

The awards

(Teams in brackets)

Colleague of the year – presented by Steve Crocker, director of children’s services

Winner: Simon Cooper (legal services)

Highly Commended: Dennis Linzmaier (ICT)

Inspirational employee – presented by Claire Shand, head of resources

Winner: Kerry Baker (learning and development)

Highly Commended: Yve White (children’s services)

Leader of the year – presented by Chris Ashman, director of regeneration

Winner: Carol Tozer (adult social care)

Highly Commended: Claire Massiter (payments)

Manager of the year – presented by Carol Tozer, director of adult social services

Winner: Gemma Stevens (business centre)

Highly Commended: Gavin Muncaster (ICT)

Project of the year – presented by Wendy Perera, head of place

Winner: Come dine with us (children’s services)

Highly Commended: School Data Exchange SharePoint project (ICT)

Team of the year – presented by Helen Miles, head of legal services

Winner: Adelaide and Gouldings outreach team (adult social care)

Highly Commended: Floating bridge crew (commercial services)

The Leader’s award – presented by Councillor Dave Stewart and Councillor Paul Brading

Winner: Brian Pope (education)

The Chief Executive’s BIG Employee award – presented by John Metcalfe

Winner: Lizzie Harrison-Simmons (adult social care)

Highly Commended: Helen Wheller (communications).