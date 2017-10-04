Hovertravel walkers present cheque to Hospice

Stephen shares this latest news from Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel has presented a cheque for the money raised by their Hoverwalkers team at this year’s Walk the Wight to the Earl Mountbatten Hospice.

Jax Jones, Major Events Fundraiser for Earl Mountbatten Hospice and Walk the Wight organiser said,

“Walk the Wight is a huge team effort and wouldn’t happen without Island businesses, supporters, volunteers and walkers coming together to make it happen. “Hovertravel really embody the spirit of this event by their sponsorship, logistical support and with the Hoverwalkers team itself taking part on the day and raising such a fantastic sum of money to help ensure Islanders and their families receive the very best care when facing death and bereavement. We are so very grateful for their continued support.”

Hovertravel’s Head of Commercial, Loretta Lale said

“We are delighted to support the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. The hospice is very close to our hearts, as so many of our staff have friends and family who have been cared for by this highly regarded local charity. “Our Hoverwalkers team consists of people from all areas of our business, from cashiers, crew, engineers and pilots plus we operate extra services on the day of the event to ensure everyone from the mainland can join in too.”

Image: Demonstrating the team effort and support from Hovertravel are (from left to right) Emily Camm – Hovertravel Handling Agent, Jax Jones – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Major Events Fundraiser, Amy Beushaw – Earl Mountbatten Hospice Major Events Fundraising Assistant, Loretta Lale – Hovertravel Head of Commercial, Paul Grant – Hovertravel Pilot, Paul Brookes – Hovertravel Handling Agent, (back row) Gaz Bloomfield – Hovertravel Handling Agent, Craig Farndell – Hovertravel Engineer, Duncan Reed – Hovertravel Engineer

